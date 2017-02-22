News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

South Navajo Hit and Run Suspect Apprehended

February 22
14:20 2017
It did not take long for Page Police to find the man who slammed a vehicle into a parked car in Page last Thursday morning. Reports indicate that, not unlike Hansel and Gretel (but without the bread crumbs), someone was able to trace the driver by following pieces of vehicle from South Navajo Drive to Bass Court.

20-year old Jerald Yazzie of Kaibeto was picked-up at a home on Bass Court a few hours after the incident.

He is accused of driving into a parked car in the 300 block of South Navajo and taking off: hit & run. The owner of the “victim” car believes his 2010 Ford Fusion may have been totaled.

There’s no word if Yazzie was impaired when the 3:33 AM incident occurred.

The owner said his twin boy and girl were awakened by the noise outside, threw some clothes on and ran outside. They saw their damaged car, but the vehicle that caused the damage was nowhere to be seen.

“I woke up from the dead,” the victim told Lake Powell Communications.

Page Police were alerted, and according to the Ford’s owner they were very quick to respond and begin their investigation.

Happily, according to the owner, the person who drove into his vehicle was insured!

The car’s owner also told us that among other things he had a new set of golf clubs in the trunk. Hopefully insurance will cover his new driver and sand wedge, which we also totaled.

