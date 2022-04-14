News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

South Dakota Hotel Facing Lawsuit After Banning Native Americans
By John Christian Hopkins

A Tweet from Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender shows the Facebook post by Connie Uhre.

The Grand Gateway Hotel, in Rapid City, S.D., is facing a lawsuit after the owner posted a since-deleted Facebook notice that Native Americans were not welcome on the property.

The ban was announced following a March 19 shooting incident involving a Native American man.

Hotel owner Connie Uhre reportedly told a local media outlet that she couldn’t tell “a bad Native from a good Native” so all were being banned.

This not only led to protest marchers and loss of business; but embroiled the Grand Gateway in a lawsuit.

In response to Uhre’s action the NDN Collective, a Native American-based organization in South Dakota—filed a lawsuit against the hotel, its parent company, Uhre and her son Nick Uhre, a manager of the hotel, for “explicit racial discrimination” after several natives tried to rent rooms unsuccessfully.

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender said Uhre’s attitude does not reflect the city’s stance.

Lakota elder Tim Giago said Uhre’s ban was foolish, as many Natives previously stayed at the hotel while in Rapid City.

In addition to declaring a ban on Native customers, the hotel also offered “special rates” for non-Natives and ranchers.

Nick Uhre said no ban has been enacted.

