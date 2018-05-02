South County Enters Stage 2 Fire Restrictions

Coconino County will be entering Stage Two Fire Restrictions at 8 a.m. on Friday, May 4. The restrictions will be enacted for all of Coconino County up to the South Rim of the Grand Canyon.

After the weekly coordination call with local agency partners, the latest weather forecast and elevated restrictions by the U.S. Forest Service, the County also increased restrictions. If further evacuations occur, the best way for residents to be alerted is to sign up for the County’s emergency notification system.

“Unfortunately, we already know from the Tinder Fire the devastating effects of human caused wildfire,” said Chairman of the Board Matt Ryan. “This is an extremely dry and dangerous fire season and people need to be extremely cautious. A single spark can ruin peoples’ lives and destroy the forests we love. We strongly urge everyone to be extremely firewise.”

Stage Two Fire Restriction prohibits any combustion, open fire and camp fires in unincorporated areas and residences in the County unless:

• People have written permits or variances from their fire district (except on Red Flag Days).

• Open flame for personal use of tobacco products is restricted to inside closed vehicles or buildings only.

• Cooking with LPG fuels that can be turned on and off, like gas grills, and the area is cleared of combustible materials.

• People operating tools with internal combustible engines or generators and pumps with an approved spark arresting device and the area is cleared by three feet to avoid combustion.

Coconino County asks everyone takes extreme caution with any fire related fire activity. Residents and visitors should use their best judgment when considering whether to engage in any activity that could spark a fire and can be held legally responsible for causing any wildfire.

A link to the full Wildfire Defense Ordinance can be found at on the Coconino County website.