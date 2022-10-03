News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Sometimes Star Parties Don't Work out as Planned

October 03
2022
By Amanda Boston

Glen Canyon Conservancy

Navajo Bridge

The Navajo Bridge Star Party resumed this weekend for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. This annual event, hosted by Coconino County District 5 Supervisor Lena Fowler and Glen Canyon Conservancy, combines stellar views with a variety of fun activities for the whole family. Friday night, astronomers set up telescopes on the historic walking bridge. Guest speaker Dr. Henry Fowler led an interactive cultural lesson on the night sky and Dr. George Rhee delved into the history of the Big Bang Theory. Friday's participants were also treated to the unique sight of the vermilion cliffs lit by bright spotlights from a film crew nearby. Saturday morning provided perfect weather for a guided hike through Lonely telescopeDell Ranch and the nearby pioneer cemetery. The evening activities were cut short, however, by Saturday night's brilliant lightning show."

amanda bostonglen canyon conservancylena fowlerstar party

Recent News

