News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Something’s Cooking in Monument Valley

Something’s Cooking in Monument Valley
September 24
14:05 2019
Print This Article

They say that too many cooks spoil the stew, but what does it do for frybread?

Now’s your chance to find out.

On Thursday (September 26) the Monument Valley Welcome Center invites Navajo cooks and wanna-be cooks to workshops on how to become a skilled Navajo cook.

The event begins with a welcome at 10 a.m. to explain the purpose of the day’s activities.

The day-long event starts a ten-minute review of food safety, from 10:25 to 10:35.

Then participants start off easy (?) with a class 10:35 a.m. workshop on Taa’neeshanni Na’hineesh Glisz. Sounds scary, but it translates to “cantaloupe carving.”

The cantaloupe carving may even come in handy with Halloween on the horizon!

From 10:50 until noon the class will focus on blue cornbread and making blue corn dumplings.

Beginning at noon the focus turns to Tanaashglisz – the yummy blue corn favored by many Navajos. And, to go with the blue corn mush what’s better than a Nijilo’? (Tamale.)

From 12:50 p.m. to 1:40 p.m. attendees will learn about making delicious kneel down bread.

The 1:40 to 2:30 session switches back to carving. This time the vegetable facing starvation is a squash.

The event wraps out from 2:30 to 3 p.m. with a quick recap of everything you learned.

Interested? Well, it gets better. Registration is free!

The event is sponsored by the Navajo Nation’s Special Diabetes Program.

 

Something’s Cooking in Monument Valley - overview

Summary: A cooking workshop in Monument Valley!

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.