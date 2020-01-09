News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Some Snow South of Page (National Weather Service)

January 09
04:29 2020
From the National Weather Service

Through much of Northern Arizona, we are on track to see a period of light snowfall this afternoon through Friday morning.

For predicted snowfall totals, see the map to the right….

Key Points:
  •  Slick roads are possible – including the Friday morning commute
  •  Snow levels will fall to near 4000 feet by late tonight
  •  Main period of snow:
    • Coconino and Yavapai counties – this evening
    • Gila, Navajo, and Apache counties – tonight through Friday morning
The latest location-specific snow forecasts are below.
