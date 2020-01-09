Some Snow South of Page (National Weather Service)
From the National Weather Service
Through much of Northern Arizona, we are on track to see a period of light snowfall this afternoon through Friday morning.
For predicted snowfall totals, see the map to the right….
Key Points:
- Slick roads are possible – including the Friday morning commute
- Snow levels will fall to near 4000 feet by late tonight
- Main period of snow:
- Coconino and Yavapai counties – this evening
- Gila, Navajo, and Apache counties – tonight through Friday morning
The latest location-specific snow forecasts are below.