Some Page Schools Placed on Lockdown Thursday

October 16
04:18 2020
Lockdown Lasted About an Hour

Kaibeto Man Arrested

Page City Police

Press Release:

October 15, 2020. At approximately 2:15 p.m. this afternoon Page PD responded to a residence on Cliff Court in Page reference a reported domestic violence incident.  While enroute officers learned a male victim had been stabbed and the suspect fled the area.  Officers set up a perimeter and began to search for the suspect.  The nearby schools were placed on lockdown.  The victim had non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at the hospital.  Page PD, with the help of other responding agencies (Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and National Park Service), located the suspect and took him into custody without incident at approximately 3:30 p.m. in the Page Lumber parking lot.  The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Norman Bedonie of Kaibeto, was booked into jail for aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, endangerment, and other domestic violence related charges.

