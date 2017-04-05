Solar Industry Continues to Grow

Solar energy’s future in the U.S. is looking bright. That’s according to the most Solar Foundation’s National Solar Jobs Census released Monday. The census, which has been released for the past seven years, showed that solar employment increased by over 51,000 workers from 2015. That growth marks a 25% increase.

In all, the census found that there were 260,077 solar workers in 2016. Since the first National Solar Jobs Census was released in 2010, Solar Industry employment has tripled.

The solar energy industry may be growing nationwide, but Arizona is lagging a few steps behind. While the Grand Canyon State saw a 6% increase in solar jobs over 2016 that is far behind the 25% nationwide average.

The increase in solar jobs last year for Arizona does however mark a significant turnaround from 2015. Due to a change in utility company charges to owners of solar-powered homes that drove down demand of solar power installation, more than 2,000 solar industry jobs were lost.

In 2016, 400 new jobs were added back into the sector, raising Arizona’s total solar workforce to 7,310, good for seventh most among states last year. Before the sharp decline in 2015, Arizona was second only to California in solar jobs.

The solar industry looks poised to continue to grow. Industry insiders expect to see employment increase by 10% over the next year. If the current trend continues, that could be a low estimate.

Solar jobs in the U.S. have increased at least 20 percent per year for the past four years.

In addition to supporting over a quarter of a million jobs in 2016, the solar industry supported $154 billion in economic output in 2016.