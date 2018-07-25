Softball Tournament Coming to Page

This weekend July 27-July 29, at the sports complex in Page there will be a softball tournament held. The tournament will be starting at 8pm on Friday and running continuously until Sunday morning 9am. As of Tuesday evening there were 30 teams that had signed up to participate in the Moonlight Classic Softball Tournament. The teams are coming from all over the country to participate, so bring you’re A-Team and big bats. If you are interested in putting a team together contact Ryan Thatcher at (702) 296-9451 or Justin Peak at (303) 345-5425. Team entry fee is $375.00.