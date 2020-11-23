Softball, Softball & More Softball for Page America

A Third Softball Tournament On Its Way to Page!!

In mid-October, the City of Page hosted a girls’ fast pitch softball tournament. Because of the pandemic, the event was transferred at the last minute from Mesquite, Nevada, to Page American, and it was a big success here.

It was a successful because, at a time when not many people were coming to Northern Arizona because of COVID-19, suddenly there were a lot people in Page hotel rooms and plenty of folks eating at our restaurants for an entire weekend.

Then, this past weekend (November 20-22) the Gobbler Cup girls’ fast-pitch softball tournament came to Page, and once again the Page community had several hundred weekend visitors.

“We had a great weekend, out here, at the Page Sports Complex,” said Page’s Community and Recreation Services Director, Lynn Cormier. “We hosted a 27-team girls’ fast-pitch tournament which brought a lot of families and visitors to our city. It was great to host another tournament, and we are hoping to keep the momentum going to help our local businesses!”

And guess what! Now there’s another softball tournament coming to Page!

“The same group that brought this tournament to Page, Central Utah Athletics, will be bringing an adult slow-pitch tournament the first weekend in December (December 4,5 & 6),” said Cormier. “They’re going to have co-ed, men’s and women’s divisions.”

Cormier admits that Page is the recipient of this good “softball” fortune because of the pandemic. However, she has hopes that these three events are putting Page in the softball tournament map for good in this part of the country.