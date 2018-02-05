So You Want To Be In Pictures?

A Southern Utah filmmaker is casting for an upcoming television series based on a film he had success with years ago. Lyman Dayton is giving local actors a chance to learn some tricks of the trade and an opportunity to appear in the series. Beginning in February, Dayton’s film production company, Doty/Dayton Productions will present a special acting workshop for Southern Utah actors and would-be actors. Dayton says he hopes to find raw, natural talent in first-time actors and help them learn to be themselves on camera.

The filmmaker’s colleague Shelley Monson, who has worked with him on projects for more than 25 years, will cover what is needed and the realities involved in making it as an actor in the movie industry.

Read more about the project here.

To sign up for the workshop or for more information, contact Lyman Dayton at 435-705-6450