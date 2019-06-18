So You Think You Can DANCE?

While the Phoenix Suns are deciding who they want to bring aboard the franchise this week, the Suns DANCERS are gearing up for their big audition day next month. Aspiring Suns Dancers will report to Talking Stick Arena Saturday, July 20th to show off what they can do. Auditions will begin at 10 am with only an hour to register before that. Performers need to be at least 18 and will need to have a resume and 8×10 headshot in hand that day. For more information on audition requirements, please visit Suns.com/Dancers.

Dancers who are needing a little shot of confidence can show up in advance for prep classes hosted by the Suns Dancers for some pointers and possibly for dancer hopefuls to win a chance to bypass the first round of cuts on audition day.

There is a $20 fee (cash only) to attend each session, and everyone who attends will receive complimentary parking in the Talking Stick Resort Arena garage.

The complete prep class schedule :