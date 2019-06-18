News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

So You Think You Can DANCE?

So You Think You Can DANCE?
June 18
14:05 2019
Print This Article

While the Phoenix Suns are deciding who they want to bring aboard the franchise this week, the Suns DANCERS are gearing up for their big audition day next month. Aspiring Suns Dancers will report to Talking Stick Arena Saturday, July 20th to show off what they can do. Auditions will begin at 10 am with only an hour to register before that. Performers need to be at least 18 and will need to have a resume and 8×10 headshot in hand that day.  For more information on audition requirements, please visit Suns.com/Dancers.

Dancers who are needing a little shot of confidence can show up in advance for prep classes hosted by the Suns Dancers for some pointers and possibly for dancer hopefuls to win a chance to bypass the first round of cuts on audition day.

There is a $20 fee (cash only) to attend each session, and everyone who attends will receive complimentary parking in the Talking Stick Resort Arena garage.

The complete prep class schedule :

  • Saturday, June 22 (2 – 5 p.m.)
  • Thursday, June 27 (7 – 10 p.m.)
  • Saturday, July 6 (11 a.m. – 2 p.m.)
  • Wednesday, July 17 (7 – 10 p.m.)

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.