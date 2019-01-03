News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Snowy Winters Benefit Lake Powell

Snowy Winters Benefit Lake Powell
January 03
14:50 2019
Print This Article

Lake Powell water levels are continuing to drop according to the Lake Powell Water Data. As of January 2 the water level is 41 feet lower than last year at this time, but with all the snow that western Colorado receives this winter, as it gets warmer, the snow melts and Lake Powell receives the runoff. Wahweap launch ramp and Castle Rock cut-off launch ramp are still accessible for boating. Come April other launch ramps will be opening as water levels begin to rise from the snow runoff. The current water temperature on Lake Powell is 48 degrees.

 

 

 

 

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.