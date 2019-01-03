Snowy Winters Benefit Lake Powell

Lake Powell water levels are continuing to drop according to the Lake Powell Water Data. As of January 2 the water level is 41 feet lower than last year at this time, but with all the snow that western Colorado receives this winter, as it gets warmer, the snow melts and Lake Powell receives the runoff. Wahweap launch ramp and Castle Rock cut-off launch ramp are still accessible for boating. Come April other launch ramps will be opening as water levels begin to rise from the snow runoff. The current water temperature on Lake Powell is 48 degrees.