Snowpack Down, But Still Good

The snowpack we watched with bated breath over winter has dwindled, but it still deserves our smiles. That’s the word from the Bureau of Reclamation for the coming season for Lake Powell.

Lake Powell Communications reached out once against the Bureau’s Marlon Duke, who is the Public Affairs Officer for the Upper Colorado region. He tells us the great snowpack we had in late February has shrunk somewhat due to dry weather beginning in March.

“It’s still a great year, but this just shows that our forecast can change pretty quickly,” said Duke. “We’ll continue to check it until it’s (the snowpack) gone. We are seeing a lot of melting right now.”

As far as the inflow into Lake Powell, that will really get going in the next couple of months. Then in July and August it will begin to go back down.

“What we’re seeing right now is still pretty good. The upper Colorado basin; everything we see flow into Lake Powell, is about 115% of median of our snowpack,” Duke said. “We expect to end water-year 2017 quite a bit higher than we ended last year.”

The Lake Powell elevation is currently at 3,599-feet above sea level, making it 48% full. By the end of the water-year (the end of September) they expect that the surface elevation will be 35-feet higher than today; at about 3,634-feet.

The reason we’re only at 48% capacity, according to Duke, is that the entire western United States is coming off a pretty serious drought.

“We’ve had seventeen years of one of the most severe drought in recorded history,” he said. “The drought impacted Lake Powell, yes. But there’s also the issue of how much water is being used out of the river basin.”

On the brighter side, according to Duke, the National Weather Service believes that for the Upper Basin this cycle of drought has ended.

“But another drought could hit us at any time.”