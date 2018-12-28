Snowboarder Injured at Brian Head

21 year old Frederick Ream while snowboarding at Brian Head Ski Resort on Christmas Eve hit a bump, fell backward and hit his head on the ground hard, now suffering a head injury at Dixie Regional in St. George. Ream, who was considered a novice snowboarder, had been out on the slopes for a few hours with a friends and coworkers when he fell to injury leaving him unconscious. Bystanders who witnessed the accident called for emergency medical assistance. Ream was airlifted to St. George where he remains in the ICU. A go-fund-me account has been set up to help his family cover the cost of the medical bills. You can help the family by donating a couple bucks here.