Snow Expected, But Not Near Page
February 11
04:02 2020
The National Weather Service has sent Lake Powell Communications the following information:
Key Points:
Here is the Monday evening snowfall graphics update and a map of where the Winter Weather
Advisory is in effect.
Snow forecast from 5 PM Today to midnight Wednesday: Alpine 6 to 10 inches Forest Lakes 6 to 10 inches Heber-Overgaard 4 to 6 inches Pinetop-Lkside 4 to 6 inches Show Low 2 to 4 inches Whiteriver 0 to 1 inches Buffalo Pass 4 to 6 inches Ganado 3 to 5 inches Window Rock 4 to 6 inches.
The latest location-specific snow forecasts are below.