News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Snow Expected, But Not Near Page

Snow Expected, But Not Near Page
February 11
04:02 2020
Print This Article
9 A.M. updated snow map  —>
(Click on the map to enlarge)
The National Weather Service has sent Lake Powell Communications the following information:
Key Points:

  Here is the Monday evening snowfall graphics update and a map of where the Winter Weather

Advisory is in effect.
Snow forecast from 5 PM Today to midnight Wednesday:




         Alpine  6 to 10 inches    Forest Lakes  6 to 10 inches
Heber-Overgaard  4 to 6  inches  Pinetop-Lkside  4 to 6  inches
       Show Low  2 to 4  inches      Whiteriver  0 to 1  inches
   Buffalo Pass  4 to 6  inches          Ganado  3 to 5  inches
    Window Rock  4 to 6  inches.

The latest location-specific snow forecasts are below.
Snow Expected, But Not Near Page - overview

Summary: Snow Expected, But Not Near Page

Tags
national weather servicepage arizonasnow

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.