Snow Days in Flagstaff

January 19
13:51 2018
Flagstaff Dept of Safety has issued some guidelines for enjoying the winter weather in the Flagstaff snow parks and recreation areas. They’ve got a hotline you can call for up to date snow travel information – that’s 844-256-SNOW – They want to remind you to be prepared, put safety first, respect property, leave no trace, have an alternative plan and spend the night if you can’t get to your destination due to the weather. Read their detailed guidelines here.

 

 

 

 

 

