Snap Class Session Over

Whether or not they learned their lesson well remains to be seen, but nine defendants from the FLDS food stamp fraud case sat in a classroom the other day in Colorado City, Arizona being taught the proper usage of government handouts.

The classroom session was the “punishment” the nine had to endure because they pleaded guilty last year to misuse of food stamp or Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program benefits, from the U.S. Government.

According to various reports, the church leaders had their subordinates sign-up for the benefits, but then they had to give them to church leaders. The reports indicate those church leaders (the ones who ended up in court) used them to enrich their high end lifestyles.

Meanwhile, the moms who signed-up for these benefits went without, as did their children. The defense, according to their lawyers, was that it was within the church’s right to accept these “donations.”

It was a case of fraud that totaled in the millions of dollars, but to many the defendants merely received a slap on the wrist. A lot of people wonder if that means they’ll just go on doing what they were doing.

One defendant from the case ran from bail by slipping out of his court-ordered ankle bracelet. That would be Lyle Jeffs, the biggest name among the original defendants. He was the big fish. He is also the brother of Warren Jeffs, the man who was running the FLDS until his arrest for having sex with minors; his wives. He is serving a life sentence in a Texas prison.

Some believe Warren Jeffs is still running the FLDS from behind prison walls.

Lyle Jeffs’ whereabouts remain unknown. But it’s possible he feels a little silly by now, judging by the “punishment” handed to the defendants by the judge in this case.

Instead of bringing pencil and paper and attending the class on food stamps last week, and having the entire mess behind him, he instead is a fugitive from justice and is a wanted man!