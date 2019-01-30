SNAP Benefits for March May Be Delayed

The partial government shutdown was hopefully the only one we will experience this year, the damage from that extensive down time for federal agencies may be resulting in one critical delay families need to be aware of. During the five-week hiatus, funds for the U-S-D-A’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP were paid early to make sure recipients got their benefits. However, according to Dottie Rosenbaum with the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities, Arizonans may have an extended wait for their next SNAP allotment: (click audio below)

Rosenbaum tells Lake Powell Life News most Arizona families with SNAP benefits will have to find other food sources until March benefits are paid. Many of the federal employees and contractors who lost jobs during the shutdown turned to SNAP for assistance.

Angie Rogers with the Arizona Association of Food Banks says they’ve already had an influx of new clients since the shutdown, but so far, have been able to handle the increased demand: (click audio below)

Rogers says they are anticipating some help from federal agencies to augment their supplies and families should hit up the food banks if they do not have enough food in their cupboard to make their snap benefits from February stretch.