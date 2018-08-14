Smooth Flight For Contour’s Inaugural Round Trip

The inaugural Contour Airlines Flight #3301 departed from Page in the 9 o’clock hour, went up into the clouds without a hitch and landed successfully in Phoenix before 10 a.m., among many smiling faces on board was Mayor Bill Diak, who got the call about the day early initial flight at the last minute this morning. The return flight touching down at Page Municipal Airport about 11:15 a.m..

Mayor Bill Diak was very excited as he disembarked the plane and came back to the Page terminal (click the audio below):

Very exciting, still many seats available for purchase, remember their big special right now $29 each way for ANY flight to and from Phoenix between now and November 6th if you book it before August 22, so you still have some time to take advantage of that deal. The airline’s first day of ticketed flights begin Wednesday August 15, 2018.