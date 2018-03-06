Smoking Backpack Alerts Student to Threat

A juvenile caught before potentially injuring others– thanks to a Pine View High School student who was moved to say something after seeing something– a smoking backpack alarmed the student who then went in search of a teacher to report it, which led them to a school resource officer who also happened to be a regional bomb squad member who then went back to the juvenile to examine the backpack, which then initiated an evacuation of the high school until the bomb squad and police arrived. Students waited on the football field while Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies and St George Fire Dept responded along with FBI and the bomb sniffing K9s. Bomb squad officials said they are unable to give details about the item in the backpack but told St George News that it “warranted the response received”, confirming what was in the backpack “had the potential to injure people and cause property damage”. Police are continuing to investigate the incident. The Hurricane City Police tweeted last night that the subject who was interviewed by St. George PD for the incident at Pine View High School is “also the suspect in the Hurricane High School flag/graffiti incident”. And that “charges will be screened in the next couple of days”.