SMOKE in Page/Lechee: Blame California

Monday Labor Day September 7, 2020

The smoke that has crept into our area Monday morning can be blamed entirely on the fires in California. That is according to emergency dispatch with the Kaibab National Forest, where we are told there are no nearby fires at this time in Northern Arizona.

But in California, a state of emergency has been declared as hundreds of fire fighters continue to fight numerous wildfires in numerous counties. One of those counties very much involved in California is San Bernadino County, which borders Arizona at Havasu City, and Primm in Nevada.