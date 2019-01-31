Smart Spellers Gear Up For County’s Annual Bee

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – Coconino County students will vie for top spelling honors during the 2019 Coconino County Spelling BEE. The 21 spellers will begin competing at 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 9, at Coconino High School located at 2801 N. Izabel St. in Flagstaff.

The County Spelling BEE consists of home, public, charter and private school-students from throughout the County who won their school or district Spelling BEE. The competition will begin promptly at 10 a.m. and will be held in the Coconino High School’s mini-auditorium.

Each year, the Rotary Clubs from Flagstaff, Grand Canyon and Williams donate the monetary prizes for the top three spellers. The clubs also provide experienced and qualified judges who determine if the contestants have spelled the words correctly.

The winner of the County Spelling BEE will advance to compete with 26 other top spellers at the state level. The Arizona Educational Foundation State Spelling BEE is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, March 23 at AZ PBS, 500 N. Central Ave., 6th Floor, Phoenix, AZ 85004.

The winner of the state bee will represent Arizona at the Scripps National Spelling BEE in Washington, D.C. in late May or early June of 2019.

The County Spelling BEE is coordinated and hosted annually by the County Superintendent of Schools Office. Spectators are welcome to attend.

For information please contact Annie Terhaar at (928) 679-8070 or e-mail aterhaar@coconino.az.gov.