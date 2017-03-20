News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Small Earthquake Hits Southern Utah

March 20
14:37 2017
A minor earthquake shook the ground of a small, southern Utah town Saturday.

According to the University of Utah Seismology Stations, the 2.9 magnitude quake occurred around 1 a.m. Saturday morning, 51 miles west of Blanding, Utah in a remote area of the Mancos Mesa Study Area.

Apparently, the earthquake came and went unnoticed by residents. San Juan County Sheriff’s Office says there has been no report of people feeling the earthquake or any damage.

The western Colorado Plateau in southeastern Utah is an area of low seismicity, and historical earthquakes have generally been small and widely distributed. The highest concentration of seismicity is related to underground coal mining along the northwestern edge of the western Colorado Plateau.

The largest historical earthquake in the Colorado Plateau in Utah was the 1988 magnitude 5.2 San Rafael Swell earthquake near Castle Dale south of Price. Larger earthquakes have occurred in northern Arizona however, measuring between magnitude 5 and 6.

