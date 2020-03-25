Small Business Administration Disaster Assistance Program

The City of Page is alerting all Page business owners to a special SBA Disaster Assistance Program. The assistance available could be up to $2 million per business for support to help overcome any temporary loss of revenue during the Covid-19 virus setback. Terms for the loan are determined on a case by case basis based on each borrower’s ability to repay. The funds from these loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that can’t be paid because of Covid-19’s impact. The loans offer long-term repayment plans of up to 30 years.

This emergency program is run through the U.S. Small Business Administration and is called the SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan. Private non-profits may also apply. After reviewing your claim, a loan officer will contact you to discuss your situation and your next steps. You will also be advised in writing of all loan decisions. Find more information online at http://www.coconinosbdc.coml, http://www.cityofpage.org, call the city at (928) 645-4310.