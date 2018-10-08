Sloppy Win For The Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals and rookie quarterback Josh Rosen have broken the curse on Sunday as the Cardinals defeated conference rival San Francisco forty-niners . Cardinals entered Sunday’s game ranked thirty-first in the NFL power rankings. One thing that first-year head coach Steve Wilkes has done this year with the Cardinals is changing their depth chart every week trying to find the right fit with a rookie quarterback leading the team. Cardinal’s defense is ranked second from last giving up 23 points per game.

Sunday’s game wasn’t filled with tons of offense as both teams’ struggles offensively throughout the first half. In the first half, the Cardinals averaged 3 yards per play after the 75-yard pass to open the Cardinal’s first drive that resulted in a touchdown. The Niners edged the Cardinals in every category other than the score, yardage (447-220), first downs (33-10) and offensive plays (92-49) this defiantly was an ugly win for the Cardinals. If you look at those stats you question yourself how did the Niners lose by ten. Rosen finished the day going 10/25 170 yards 1 touchdown. Cardinals’ running game is last in the NFL with an average of 64 yards per game. Arizona Cardinals are on the road to face the 2-2-1 Minnesota Vikings.