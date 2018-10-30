News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Slackliner Falls, Fails in Record Attempt

October 30
10:12 2018
Just short of breaking the world record for elevation, a German man fell off the slackline he was traversing between two hot air balloons over Monument Valley last week. Niklas Winter was wearing a harness and was uninjured.

The balloons were 5,000 feet above the ground. One displayed a German flag and the other, an American flag. State Senator Curt Bramble piloted the American balloon.

Niklas Winter

 

 

In 2017, Winter set the current world elevation record over Spain at 4,593 feet. A slackline is a strip of webbing that is not as taut as a tightrope. Winter successfully navigated the line at 1,650 feet above the valley.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

