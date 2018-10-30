Slackliner Falls, Fails in Record Attempt

Just short of breaking the world record for elevation, a German man fell off the slackline he was traversing between two hot air balloons over Monument Valley last week. Niklas Winter was wearing a harness and was uninjured.

The balloons were 5,000 feet above the ground. One displayed a German flag and the other, an American flag. State Senator Curt Bramble piloted the American balloon.

In 2017, Winter set the current world elevation record over Spain at 4,593 feet. A slackline is a strip of webbing that is not as taut as a tightrope. Winter successfully navigated the line at 1,650 feet above the valley.