News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage

Hit the Slopes!

Hit the Slopes!
November 09
10:09 2018
Print This Article

It’s a winter wonderland in Flagstaff, powder collecting on the mountain at Snowbowl as they gear up for their big opening day for skiers. Lifts and trails scheduled to open Friday November 16, 2018. For more information about season passes visit their website.

Brian Head is hoping to be the first to welcome skiers and snowboarders in Utah next Friday. Skiiers will be making the trek to Snowbasin, Park City and Alta the following weekend of the 23rd.

Ski travelers can hit the slopes already at Colorado resorts such as Loveland and Arapahoe Basin and Wolf Creek opened at the end of October, Lookout Pass in Idaho also opened lifts at the end of last month..

Breckinridge, Winter Park and Vail lifts in Colorado as well as Montana resorts Great Divide and Lost Trail-Powder Mountain have already begun rolling lifts to enjoy the packed powder.

Click here for more information about ski resort opening dates across the country.

 

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.