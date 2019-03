Do you want to sponsor Page’s first ever skate competition? PHS Student Council is looking for local business or community members to collaborate with on this event! They already have some wonderful business sponsoring the competition- Lake Powell Furniture, RD’s, Beachbreak Board Shop, Moore Chiropractic, and Pepsi. If you are interested in sponsoring a prize(s), please contact our sponsor, Megan Moore, at mmoore@pageud.org or 928-608-5416.