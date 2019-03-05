News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Skate Competition Set for March 30

March 05
08:03 2019
Page High School Student Council is partnering with Beachbreak Board Shop for a skate competition on March 30, 2019 at the new Page Skate Park at John C. Page Memorial Park. Divided into four age groups: Elementary, Middle School, High School, Adult. Compete on a scooter, skateboard or BMX bike. There is a $10 registration fee. Entry forms can be picked up at the schools, can be paid and dropped off at the bookstore or on the day of the event. Make sure you get signed up before the day of the event to secure your spot. The skate competition begins at 11 am.

