Sixty Hour Controlled Flood At Glen Canyon Dam

Starting November 5, 2018, over at Glen Canyon Dam and lasting sixty hours a high flow experiment will be conducted. It’s only has happened eight times since 1996 the Glen Canyon Dam high frequency experiment (Controlled Floods). At 11 pm on November 5, the first bypass tube was opened up to about twenty-five percent shortly after the first tube was opened John Lux a control room operator at Glen Canyon Dam opened bypass tube three, at noon tubes two and four were opened. By 2 pm all four hollow jet tubes were opened at seven five percent which equals 15,000 cubic feet per second with an additional 23,100 cubic feet from the power plant that totals the volume to 38,100 cubic feet over the next sixty hours.

This controlled flood with help moves sediment down the Colorado River the way the rivers natural flow. The surge will help build beaches and the Grand Canyon and Lake Mead. The construction of Glen Canyon Dam prevented the sediment from flowing down the river like it naturally should raise the concern for the control floods. The beaches and sandbars that the control floods rebuild can impact recreation use along with wildlife and fishing said Marlon Duke from the Bureau of Reclamation Little Colorado region. Duke said, “the loss of the water from Lake Powell in this control flood is about seven inches, but once the spring comes around with the runoffs from snow the water levels will level out to normal.”

All seven generators will be running at full capacity during this control flood at the Glen Canyon Dam. The Western Area Power Administration, a branch of the U.S. Department of energy that uses the water from the dam to provide power. There is a hydro powering cost to do the controlled flood because the water that goes through the bypass tubes bypassing the generator that produces electricity from the power distributor’s eyes that’s energy loss. W.A.P.A will be affected from the controlled flood and have to spend around $920,000 to find sources to provide power later on in the year.