Six-year old Left in Closet For a Month, Dies
Flagstaff Police have a horrible case to investigate. A 6-year old boy is dead after having reportedly been left in a closet with little or no food for a month, along with his brother.
The 7-year old brother appeared to be malnourished, according to police, but will apparently survive.
The father and mother of the 6-year old, and a grandmother, are all being charged.
Police were called to the home Monday afternoon. Immediate efforts to save the 6-year old boy failed.
Three suspects are being held in the Coconino County jail. They are:
23-year old Anthony Archibeque-Martinez
26-year old Elizabeth Archibeque-Martinez
50-year old Ann Marie Martinez (a grandmother)
Reports indicate that the charges against all three suspects are two counts of child abuse and one count of first-degree murder.