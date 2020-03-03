Six-year old Left in Closet For a Month, Dies

Flagstaff Police have a horrible case to investigate. A 6-year old boy is dead after having reportedly been left in a closet with little or no food for a month, along with his brother.

The 7-year old brother appeared to be malnourished, according to police, but will apparently survive.

The father and mother of the 6-year old, and a grandmother, are all being charged.

Police were called to the home Monday afternoon. Immediate efforts to save the 6-year old boy failed.

Three suspects are being held in the Coconino County jail. They are:

23-year old Anthony Archibeque-Martinez

26-year old Elizabeth Archibeque-Martinez

50-year old Ann Marie Martinez (a grandmother)

Reports indicate that the charges against all three suspects are two counts of child abuse and one count of first-degree murder.