Six Utah Men Arrested Among Group Planning to Stage Riot at LGBTQ Rally in Idaho

June 13
09:26 2022
Six Utah men were among a large group of alleged white supremacists who were arrested over the weekend and accused of planning to stage a riot at an LGBTQ rally in Idaho.

Police had received information that people planned to disrupt Pride events in Coeur D’Alene Idaho; and on Sunday, a concerned citizen reported seeing about 20 people jump into a U-Haul wearing masks.

They had shields and quote ‘looked like a little army’. Police made a traffic stop and detained 31 people in the van wearing shields, shin guards, and other riot gear.

Police Chief Lee White reported during an interview that there was also at least one smoke grenade, that group members were each wearing the same outfit with insignia and logos for the group called Patriot Front, and that they were in possession of paperwork that appeared to be similar to an operations plan that would be used by the military.

The six Utah men involved were from different areas of the state, including Springville, Kaysville, Midway, Midvale, West Valley City, and Elk Ridge. The investigation is ongoing.

