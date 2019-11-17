Six State Titles in a Row for the Sand Devils!!!

In order to feel the excitement of the victory, you had to be at Cave Creek Golf Course in Phoenix on Saturday afternoon at 2:20 P.M. That’s when the PA announcer at the Arizona Cross Country State Championship announced that under the direction of Head Coach Theo Miller, Page High School had indeed won their 6th consecutive State Championship.

This was the Sand Devils’ 17th State Title since 1989 when they won their very first. And on that team, was Theo Martin.

“We thought it was going to be close,” said Coach Martin right after the victory. “Prescott has been pressing on us all year, but our boys just came and crushed it.”

He said at the beginning he was concerned just a bit.

“The first mile, I was kind of afraid because our fourth man was back in the ’40s (among all the runners), our fifth man was 50th. And at the time Prescott’s top-4 were in the top-12,” said Coach Miller. “But when they came to the two-mile marker, Prescott’s 5th man was with our 5th man. But that 5th man of mine just went awesome that last mile. He took-off and ended up 20th.”

He said he felt really great when it was over, but…

“I was really nervous when they were coming in just because I knew how close it was going to be. But our boys are cool under pressure, and that’s what champions are made of.”

If you were there and witnessed the excitement, you saw the Page High School flag being carried by Hunter Jensen, who was first alternate on Saturday for the Sand Devils. But he carried the flag with a ton of pride.