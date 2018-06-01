Sinking Houseboat on Lake Powell

A video of a Utah houseboat on Lake Powell quickly taking on water has gone viral- the footage showing Utahn Jimmie Rex and about fifteen of his houseboat guests being rescued by responders as the vessel was flooding has been shared over 2000 times and watched over the past couple days close to half a million times. Rex added the song from Titanic for effect.

You can watch the facebook video here.

Good time to review with your family or friends out there on the lake with you what to do when something like that happens.

Educate yourself on the Utah Boater Laws.

No matter how much experience you have, it’s always a good idea for everyone to review boating safety rules before departures. Below you will find 10 basic boating safety tips to help you stay safe from discoverboating.com: