Sign Up Now for November 2019 Kanab Writer’s Conference

Registration is now open for the tenth annual Kanab Writers Conference to be held November 7, 8, and 9 at Kanab Center in Kanab, Utah.

The Kanab Writers Conference is a hidden gem, not only because it is held among the brilliant red cliffs of Southern Utah, but also because the boutique nature of the conference allows attendees more time and opportunity to rub shoulders with presenters. Unique to this conference, on Thursday afternoon attendees can enjoy a hike and plein air writing experience in the colorful desert landscape. Thursday evening writers can choose to attend a retreat-like writing venue or a critique party.

Friday morning will be devoted to workshops on the nuts and bolts of self-publishing. The full writer’s conference begins with lunch on Friday followed by four breakout sessions of four classes each followed by the Friday evening keynote, Lee Nelson.

Saturday morning’s session of the conference begins with a keynote by Lisa Mangum followed by four more breakout sessions.

The conference will feature classes for beginners and accomplished writers alike. Published writers will teach craft basics, as well as advanced craft, poetry, motivation, marketing, nonfiction, and memoir.

Friday evening’s keynote, Lee Nelson, is author of over 30 books. He is widely known for killing a bull buffalo from the back of a galloping horse with a bow and arrow, a research project for his Storm Testament series of historical novels on the old west. Nelson’s books have sold over a million copies.

The Saturday morning keynote speaker, Lisa Mangum, has worked in publishing since 1997. She has been the Managing Editor for Shadow Mountain since 2014 and has worked with several New York Times best-selling authors, including Brandon Mull, Ally Condie, and Jason F. Wright. Lisa is also the author of four national best-selling YA novels.

Both Lee Nelson and Lisa Mangum will be teaching classes at the conference. Lisa will also be hosting pitch sessions, which attendees can sign up for at registration.

Kanab Writers Conference receives support from Kane County Office of Tourism and Garkane Energy. Their sponsorship allows the conference to charge much less than comparable events elsewhere.

Attendees who have written books are invited to sell their books in the conference bookstore.

Go to www.kanabwritersconference.com to read more about the conference and register online.