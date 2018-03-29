Sign Up Now for Lake Powell Half Marathon

The starting gun for the Lake Powell Half Marathon won’t go off until late October but if you want to run it, you can get signed up now. The half marathon begins at John C. Page Park. The first 3 miles circles a portion of Page before getting onto the Rim Trail which gives you those stunning views of rock formations and Lake Powell eventually running pavement until you cross the Glen Canyon Dam taking you north into the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area to finish at the Stateline Boat Ramp.

Register here if you wish to run in the marathon.