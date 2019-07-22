If you are an expectant parent, a reminder to you that Banner Health Page Hospital has an incredible OB Department that has a multitude of resources including free childbirth classes that can be very helpful for new moms and dads especially with tips and tricks to ensure nursing baby success.

Sign up for free childbirth classes at Banner Health Page Hospital! The next upcoming sessions in August- every Wednesday beginning August 7th from 6 pm -8 pm.

For more information call Banner Health Page Hospital at (928) 645-2424.