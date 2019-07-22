News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Sign Up for Free Childbirth Classes at Banner Health Page

Sign Up for Free Childbirth Classes at Banner Health Page
July 22
11:00 2019
Print This Article

If you are an expectant parent, a reminder to you that Banner Health Page Hospital has an incredible OB Department that has a multitude of resources including free childbirth classes that can be very helpful for new moms and dads especially with tips and tricks to ensure nursing baby success.

Sign up for free childbirth classes at Banner Health Page Hospital! The next upcoming sessions in August- every Wednesday beginning August 7th from 6 pm -8 pm.

For more information call Banner Health Page Hospital at (928) 645-2424.

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.