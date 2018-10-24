Sidewalk Astronomy Nov 2

Glen Canyon Conservancy and Glen Canyon National Recreation Area Dark Rangers will host a media reception and sidewalk astronomy. Sidewalk astronomy takes telescopes to the public – on the street in front of the Glen Canyon Conservancy store. Powered by amateur astronomers and Glen Canyon’s Dark Ranger team, this event will give you an opportunity to view the cosmos in a way you haven’t before.

Who: Glen Canyon Conservancy and Glen Canyon National Recreation Area Dark Rangers

What: Media Reception and Public Sidewalk Astronomy

When: Friday, November 2, 2018, 6 to 8 p.m.

Where: Glen Canyon Conservancy (Formerly Glen Canyon Natural History Association) Flagship Store, 12 N. Lake Powell Blvd., Page AZ

More information is available on each park’s website: Glen Canyon National Recreation Area or Rainbow Bridge National Monument

