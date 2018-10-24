News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Sidewalk Astronomy Nov 2

October 24
13:49 2018
Glen Canyon Conservancy and Glen Canyon National Recreation Area Dark Rangers will host a media reception and sidewalk astronomy. Sidewalk astronomy takes telescopes to the public – on the street in front of the Glen Canyon Conservancy store. Powered by amateur astronomers and Glen Canyon’s Dark Ranger team, this event will give you an opportunity to view the cosmos in a way you haven’t before.

Who: Glen Canyon Conservancy and Glen Canyon National Recreation Area Dark Rangers

What: Media Reception and Public Sidewalk Astronomy

When: Friday, November 2, 2018, 6 to 8 p.m.

Where: Glen Canyon Conservancy (Formerly Glen Canyon Natural History Association) Flagship Store, 12 N. Lake Powell Blvd., Page AZ

More information is available on each park’s website: Glen Canyon National Recreation Area or Rainbow Bridge National Monument

About the National Park Service. More than 20,000 National Park Service employees care for America’s 417 national parks and work with communities across the nation to help preserve local history and create close-to-home recreational opportunities. Visit us at http://www.nps.gov, on Facebook www.facebook.com/nationalparkservice, Twitter www.twitter.com/natlparkservice, and YouTube www.youtube.com/nationalparkservice.

