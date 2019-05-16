Shuttle Service for Kayaks, Canoes and PBs

A new service for getting your kayak canoe or paddleboards up the river from Lees Ferry for a fun trip around the bend. Kayak Horseshoe Bend shuttle service carrying kayaks, canoes and stand-up paddleboards up the Colorado River 16 miles from the Lees Ferry boat landing to Glen Canyon Dam. Small boaters can then paddle, row or drift downstream through Horseshoe Bend.

There is a fee per person for the shuttle boat service, for more information visit kayakhorseshoebend.com