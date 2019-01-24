Shutdown Impacting Wildfire Prep

Usual preparations for the upcoming wildfire season in the West are being negatively impacted by the federal government shutdown. Firefighter training has been canceled. Smoke jumpers and hot shot crews, whose training is complicated, are especially hard hit. Piles of dead trees are left untended.

There have been no controlled burns to thin dry vegetation, and the narrow winter window for them to occur is closing. Strategy retreats for fire managers are canceled, and private contractors have been told to stop work. Climate change has caused fire seasons to be longer and deadlier.