Shutdown Comes to Temporary End

Finally, a reprieve for the furloughed. Not clear how quickly federal workers who have missed paychecks will be getting paid, but Friday just shortly after 2:00 pm (EST) President Trump announced a deal to temporarily reopen the government for three weeks, ending the historic 35 day shutdown. The deal will reopen the government and reportedly does not include funding for the President’s proposed wall.

The question of funding the border wall remains unanswered. The reopened government only set to last until Feb. 15.

Trump has hinted that he may still declare a national emergency to fund the proposed wall if they can’t come to a mutual agreement.