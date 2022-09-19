Show me the Money!

By John Christian Hopkins

The 110 Navajo Nation chapters may have to wait a bit for some community improvements. That’s because the Navajo Division of Community Development has a $131 million shortfall.

That does not include a $300,000 shortfall for heavy equipment.

“As discussions move forward, many questions surrounding the next course of action that the 24th Navajo Nation Council will make will be closely communicated with the Budget & Finance Committee while maintaining clear transparency,” Navajo Speaker Seth Damon said.

The speaker said the shortfall is a top priority for the council.

“Clearer and precise information must be provided before proceeding forward,” Damon added.

Division of Community Development Director Pearl Yellowman told council on September 9 that various factors might have contributed to the shortfall, according to Kyron Hardy, a spokesman for the speaker’s office.

One “culprit” that Yellowman pointed at was due to effects caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, leading to increased costs for materials.