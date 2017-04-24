Show Glen Canyon Some Love April 29

The National Park Service will host the second annual Love Your Lake Community Cleanup on Saturday, April 29, and is seeking volunteers to help keep Glen Canyon National Recreation Area beautiful. Volunteers will receive free park admission April 29 plus a pass to return another day, and prizes will be raffled off for several lucky participants.

Last year’s Love Your Lake Community Cleanup attracted more than 70 volunteers, who helped remove 1,860 pounds of trash from Lake Powell’s beaches and surrounding areas.

“More than 3.3 million people visited Glen Canyon last year, and despite our best efforts to inform them about protecting natural resources, some visitors left behind items that don’t belong in this pristine landscape,” said William Shott, superintendent of Glen Canyon National Recreation Area and Rainbow Bridge National Monument. “It was heartwarming to see local residents who appreciate Glen Canyon donate their time to Love Your Lake last year, and we hope for an even greater turnout this year. Together we can make a huge difference.”

The cleanup will take place from 8 a.m. to noon, with a raffle to be held at 1 p.m. at the Wahweap Picnic Area to celebrate the removal of trash from the park. Participants can sign up at the Wahweap Picnic Area, Antelope Point Marina, The Chains area, Lone Rock Beach or Horseshoe Bend at 8 and start collecting trash. Volunteers with boats are invited to scour other parts of the lake for trash and will have their launch fee waived.

The Love Your Lake Community Cleanup is supported by the Glen Canyon Natural History Association, which will provide snacks for volunteers and prizes for the raffle.

“With 1.25 million acres of diverse landscapes to monitor and protect, we are grateful every day for the support of volunteers and organizations like the Glen Canyon NHA, which does so much to help us achieve our mission,” Shott said.

Volunteers for the Love Your Lake cleanup should wear closed-toe shoes and come prepared to get dirty and have fun. Youths under the age of 18 must have parental consent. Please call 928-640-3478 or email brandon_honig@nps.gov in advance to obtain and complete the consent form if your child plans to participate through a school or other group without your attendance.

Community members who wish to contribute to keeping Glen Canyon beautiful have many opportunities in addition to the April 29 cleanup.

To join our Graffiti Removal and Intervention Team (also known as True GRIT), pitch in with our Trash Tracker squad, or participate in the Adopt a Canyon or Canyon Host programs, visit www.nps.gov/glca/getinvolved/volunteer.htm or contact NPS at the phone number or email address listed at the bottom of this release. All park users are also encouraged to contact Glen Canyon via the park’s Powell Watch text line at 928-614-0820 or call 911 if you see someone damaging resources in the park.