Short Handed Sand Devils Victorious

Page varsity boys squeaked by #23 Benjamin Franklin 50-47 on Wednesday evening.

For the third year in a row Sand Devils varsity boys hosted the opening round of the state playoffs. Page is 2-0 with wins in the opening round games against Kingman last season and Empire in 2017. On Wednesday evening the Sand Devils faced the Benjamin Franklin Chargers out of the 3A central region who only won 3 region games all season.

Throughout the first half Page and Benjamin Franklin traded baskets, Sand Devils’ biggest lead was six at one point in the first half. Sand Devils led by three after the first quarter 13-10. Benjamin Franklin opened the second quarter on a 9-0 run. Page scored their first basket three minutes into the second quarter. At the break, Page led by one point 24-23.

Both teams struggled in the third quarter, only scoring 15 points between the two. The final eight minutes were the meat of the game; both sides combined for 35 points. Chargers were cold from behind the arch until the fourth quarter when they hit 4/7 from three, to close in on the Sand Devils. Garrison Meeks for the Chargers hit two threes back to back to get within 2 points. Page Dillion Neztsosie hit 3 free throws in the fourth quarter for Page to go out in front of the Chargers by 5. In the final minutes, the Sand Devils hit 7/10 from the charity stripe.

Anu Sloan had a scare in the second half with an elbow to the neck but returned to add 11 of his game-high 17 in the second half hitting two threes. Justin Salabyie netted 14 points with six boards for the Sand Devils. Page shot 13/27 from the foul line.

Next-up #7 Wickenburg Saturday in Goodyear, AZ 6:30 pm.