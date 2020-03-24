Shopping and Senior Hours in Page

Page Mayor Levi Tappan reminds us of special situations related to shopping during this time. First, the reminder to keep in mind while shopping that many of our residents are on a tight budget and are unable to shop in large quantities or stock up on future needs, so in-store shortages create hardships for others.

Besides our local stores’ regular hours, there are some special times for shopping in Page just for seniors. Regular and special hours for our stores are as follows:

Walmart Current hours are 7:00am-8:30pm daily. On Tuesdays only, from 6:00am- 7:00am, WalMart is opening one hour earlier for seniors and people with vulnerable conditions. A senior is defined as 60 years of age and older.

Safeway Current hours are 6:00am to 9:00pm daily. On Tuesdays and Thursdays only, 6:00am to 9:00am, hours dedicated for seniors (65+), pregnant women, and vulnerable shoppers. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, the pharmacy is shifting their adjusting their hours to 8:00am to 7:00pm, in order to be open during the vulnerable shopper times.

Dollar Tree Hours 9:00am – 8:00pm Monday through Saturday. Sunday hours are 10:00am to 7:00pm

Dollar General Hours 9:00am – 8:00pm Monday through Sunday. Senior shopping is daily from 8:00am – 9:00am for those 65+ years of age.