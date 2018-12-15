News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Shop With a Cop

Shop With a Cop
December 15
07:42 2018
Print This Article

Lights, sirens and horns OH MY! The children of Page escorted in style by Page Police officers in squad cars and other emergency vehicles to go Christmas shopping at Walmart! Needy children partnered with local cops to stroll the aisles of the big box store and pick out items for themselves and for loved ones, paid for with donated funds collected through out the year from generous local contributors.

After the big shopping spree, the kids were then treated to a delicious breakfast at the Page Jack in the Box before being escorted by police back to the Page Public Safety Office where the children wrapped up their holiday treasures to take home and place under the tree for the family.

Another joyous Shop with a Cop morning kicking off the first of many exciting holiday events taking place today in Page America!

 

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.