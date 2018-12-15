Lights, sirens and horns OH MY! The children of Page escorted in style by Page Police officers in squad cars and other emergency vehicles to go Christmas shopping at Walmart! Needy children partnered with local cops to stroll the aisles of the big box store and pick out items for themselves and for loved ones, paid for with donated funds collected through out the year from generous local contributors.

After the big shopping spree, the kids were then treated to a delicious breakfast at the Page Jack in the Box before being escorted by police back to the Page Public Safety Office where the children wrapped up their holiday treasures to take home and place under the tree for the family.

Another joyous Shop with a Cop morning kicking off the first of many exciting holiday events taking place today in Page America!