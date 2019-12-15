News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Shop With a Cop/Firefighter Brought a Thousand Smiles
December 15
10:54 2019
Police Chief Drew Sanders with McKenzie Seschillie

There was a whole lot of noise early Saturday morning in Page when the city’s finest; police officers and firefighters, took a lot of kids on the ride of their lives. It was Shop With a Cop/Firefighter Day, and these lucky children rode through the streets of Page inside police and fire vehicles with lights going and sirens blaring!

The law enforcement officers and firefighters also came from numerous agencies from nearby, such as the National Park Service and Greenehaven.

Selected children from families in need met at the Page Public Safety Facility at 6:30 am where they met up with a police officer or firefighter from one of the local agencies.  From there, they got to ride through town in a police car, fire truck, or ambulance to Walmart for some exciting shopping.  Once each child had picked out their presents, it was off to Jack in the Box for breakfast.

From there, the children went back to the Public Safety Facility to wrap the presents and then wait for parent pick-up.

The Page Police and Fire Departments would like to thank all of their sponsors for their generous donations!

ANTELOPE CANYON TOURS BY CAROLENE EKIS
BIG JOHN’S TEXAS BBQ-FRANK DEVEAU
CLYDE & DIANE HOLLISTER
CORY & ROSEMARY SCHOPPMAN
DENNIS R. ROBINSON
M C PAHISSA VAN MEENEN
GREENHAVEN DEVELOPMENT CORP.
HOT N SWEET COFFEE AND DONUT SHOP
KEN’S LOWER ANTELOPE CANYON TOURS
LOWER ANTELOPE CANYON TOURS DIXIE ELLIS
PAGE ELKS LODGE
SCOTT SADLER
TERRY SHORES
T.M. & DARLENE VAN HEMELRYCK
TRANSPORT TOWING
WALMART

