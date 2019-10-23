Shooting in Page Wednesday Afternoon!!!!

There was apparently a shooting incident on Wednesday afternoon in the city of Page. But at this time we have few details. Was someone shot? We believe so, and that person was likely in an ambulance that we saw pull out of RD’s parking lot at 2:50. It turned right onto lake Powell Boulevard code-3.

But really, until Page Police send us a press release, we can only pick up a piece of information here and another piece, there.

We know that nearby schools were on lockdown for a spell. But according to Superintendent Rob Varner told Lake Powell Communications that the shutdown was over by 3 P.M.

Shots were fired today, we know that. A witness told us on tape that she heard about five shots in quick succession at 2:30.

When our news team arrived at 2:50 there was law enforcement all around; at RD’s Restaurant, at the City Park and at the Dollar Tree near Safeway.

Just prior to the shots being fired, we were told by another witness that someone being pursued ran through the Dollar Tree, followed by someone, or perhaps more than one, in pursuit.

They all went through the store and out a back door. That was when the shots were heard; behind the Dollar Tree. Employees of the store could tell us nothing more.

Page Police do have eyewitnesses and have interviewed them. So we will get the real story at some point. But it could be a day or two. In the meantime, rumors will be making their way around town, for sure. So be careful what you believe.