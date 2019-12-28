Shooting Death Investigated East of Flagstaff

Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Shooting Death

On December 26, 2019 at 3:04 AM Deputies with the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office were called to the area of the Cosnino neighborhood (just east of Flagstaff) for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival on scene, the suspected shooter was still at the residence. This person was taken into custody without further incident and was later transported to the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office for questioning.

The victim of the shooting was declared deceased at the scene. Detectives are currently investigating this incident.

Due to the active nature of this investigation, no further information is available at this time.